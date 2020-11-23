Two people injured after semi collides with SUV

O'Brien County, IA (KTIV) -- Two people were injured after a semi collided with their SUV Saturday afternoon in O'Brien County.

Authorities said a semi hauling farm equipment, struck the SUV on Highway 10.

The driver, 41-year-old Michelle Schwarz of Paullina, was taken to Orange City Health System before being airlifted to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers of the semi were not injured.