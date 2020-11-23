UAE eases limits on foreign ownership to attract investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has relaxed and removed a range of limits on foreign ownership of companies in the country’s latest bid to boost its global status and attract foreign investors. The overhaul reported Monday in state-run media signals yet another startling change for the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms as it grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the UAE announced a series of major reforms to its Islamic legal code, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, improving protections for women and loosening restrictions on alcohol consumption.