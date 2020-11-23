Wisconsin presidential recount in 4th day, with few changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s partial presidential recount entered its fourth day as President Donald Trump’s attorneys appeared to be focused on a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of thousands of ballots — including the one cast by an attorney for the campaign. The recount continued Monday with very few changes in vote totals. Democrat Joe Biden won the state by about 20,600 votes and his margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that discarding some absentee ballots as requested by Trump’s campaign would result in Trump’s Wisconsin attorney, Jim Troupis, having his ballot not count. Troupis voted early using the state’s in-person absentee option.