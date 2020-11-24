2 detained for speaking Spanish settle border patrol lawsuit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two women who were detained in northern Montana by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for speaking Spanish while shopping at a convenience store have reached a monetary settlement in their lawsuit against the agency. The ACLU of Montana announced the settlement but did not say how much the two received. Ana Suda and Martha “Mimi” Hernandez said their constitutional rights were violated by an agent who demanded their identifications and detained them for about 40 minutes. In a video recorded by one of the women, the agent said he asked for the identifications because they were speaking Spanish. He said that was very unheard of in northern Montana.