A chilly rain continues through the day Tuesday

We are starting the day with areas of fog and widespread drizzle.



While there may be a bit of snow mixing in with the rain over the next few hours, much of the day is expected to have plain rain.



The heaviest of the rainfall will be southeast of Sioux City where totals could top half an inch by the time it ends this evening.



Closer to Sioux City will likely be between a quarter and half of an inch with lesser totals west.



Highs will top out near 40 degrees.



Showers will gradually come to a close though some drizzle looks to hold on into the nighttime hours, especially east of Interstate 29.



Depending on how long it hangs around, we may see temperatures drop enough for some slippery spots to develop.



Be aware of the possibility of some slick travel for the Wednesday morning commute.



