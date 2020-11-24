Biden seeks swift Cabinet votes, but GOP Senate stays silent

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President-elect Joe Biden started rolling out his administrative team, one voice has been notably silent: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Senate Republicans will hold great sway in confirming or denying Biden’s Cabinet nominees, regardless of which party controls the narrowly split Senate after runoff elections. But key Republican senators, including the GOP leader, are keeping quiet for now. Biden introduced his national security team Tuesday while asking the Senate to give nominees “a prompt hearing.” The soonest the Senate would consider the nominations is on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.