Norfolk Public Schools to switch remote learning service after ‘discriminatory’ content found on platform

Norfolk, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk Public Schools will switch its remote learning service for next semester after administrators found what they call "discriminatory" content on the platform.

In a letter to parents, district officials said a parent raised some concerns about the program's content.

After doing its own research, the district found that the Acellus program contained content that was inappropriate for children, and discriminatory against gender, race, religion, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.

The district is thankful that this concern was raised and plans to use a new program.

"Parent partnerships have always been important in education and even in face to face schooling parent partnerships are important. Our parents involvement in remote learning with their kids at home is gonna be crucial for their sucess" said Beth Nelson, The Director of Teaching and Learning for Norfolk Public Schools.

Nelson also said that the district is trying to finalize negotiations for a new program. The online learning option will be available after Jan. 5.