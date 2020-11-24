First place Iowa State entering ‘uncharted water’ as they prepare for Texas

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- At 6-1, Iowa State is still in first place in the Big 12 football standings. The Cyclones are chasing their first conference title in 108 years, as they get ready to visit Texas on Friday.

Iowa State is ranked 15th in the AP poll and Texas is 20th. ISU is just 3 and 11 all-time against the Longhorns but they did beat Texas last year in Ames, 23-21.

Since 2017, the Cyclones are 11-9 in road games. A win Saturday will clinch at least a tie for the Big 12 title.

"At times we're kind of navigating uncharted water," said head coach Matt Campbell. "When you're doing that, you've got to have very little ego and have the ability to self-reflect across the board, players and coaches, and then try to navigate what's the best way to move forward."

The Longhorns are 2-point favorites. That's an 11:00 am kickoff on Friday in Austin, Texas.