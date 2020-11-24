Former Rapid City priest gets nearly 8 years in theft case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Rapid City priest accused of possessing child pornography and having sexual contact with a minor has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison in connection with a separate theft case. Marcin Garbacz was sentenced Monday after he was convicted of stealing nearly $260,000 in cash donations from the diocese. At his sentencing hearing, Garbacz apologized to parishioners, saying he unfairly harmed them when he was angry at the Diocese of Rapid City and the Catholic Church. Garbacz won’t go directly to prison because he now faces the charges related to sexual misconduct charges, which were recently unsealed.