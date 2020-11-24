Hawkeyes look for sixth straight win over Nebraska in Friday’s Heroes Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- When the Big Ten shuffled their football schedules, one good thing that happened is that the Iowa-Nebraska game is back on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes and Huskers met in Iowa City this week in a battle of two teams going in opposite directions.

After an 0-2 start, Iowa has won their last three games by a combined score of 125 to 35. It's their highest scoring three-game stretch in 18 years.

Iowa is 17-4 in their last 21 trophy games and that includes five straight wins over Nebraska. The last two wins in the series have been by just three points, so Iowa expects a fight.

"Making the Big Ten championship, that's the ultimate goal for every team in the Big Ten," said senior defensive end Chauncey Golston. "But every week, it's literally going 1-0 for that week, 1-0 that day. Being the best we can on that rep in practice, that's really been the goal."

"They're a talented team, they play hard," said sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras. "Every year it's a close game. We need to bring our best and I'm sure that will be true on Friday."

Nebraska is 1-3 after losing at home to Illinois last week, 41-23. The Huskers turned the ball over five times Saturday, and gave up 215 yards rushing.

If the Big Red wants to avoid a third straight losing season, they'll have to pull an upset in Iowa City.

"Energy is way better. I think they're excited to play Iowa. Iowa is a really good team," said Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. "It's going to be a black and blue game like it always is against those guys. They're going to make you earn it. We respect them but we want to play as hard as we can, and I think the guys are going to prepare.”

Iowa is favored by 12 points. That's a noon kickoff at Kinnick Stadium.