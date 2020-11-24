Hy-Vee recalling two ‘Short Cuts’ vegetable mix products due to possible health risk

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee "Short Cuts" vegetable mix products across its eight-state region, which includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The company says the recall is due to the products possibly being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Out of an abundance of caution, every Hy-Vee store is recalling the two products:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

The potential for contamination was discovered during a routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses

have been reported in connection with these products.