Kamila Mouckova, TV anchor during 1968 invasion dies at 92

PRAGUE (AP) — Kamila Mouckova, a Czechoslovak television anchor who informed her nation about the 1968 Soviet-led invasion by the armies of five Warsaw Pact countries, has died at age 92. Her death was announced late Tuesday by Czech public television without any details. Mouckova had been a rare female television news presenter since the 1950s and is remembered for announcing the news of the invasion at gunpoint of occupying troops following the military operation that started an hour before midnight on Aug. 20, 1968. The troops came in with tanks to crush the Prague Spring — the brief period of liberal reforms under leader Alexander Dubcek that was meant to lead toward democratization of communist Czechoslovakia.