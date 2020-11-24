Longtime SIMPCO executive director dies at 84

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The longtime, former executive director of the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) has died.

Don "Skip" Meisner passed away on Monday.

Starting with SIMPCO's origination in 1965, Meisner led the organization for the 36-years, retiring in 2001.

Meisner directed and performed numerous community development projects in the three states. He coordinated local efforts on many large transportation projects including Sergeant Floyd Memorial Bridge, Big Sioux River Bridge replacement, and the Newcastle/Vermillion Missouri River Bridge. He served as chair/coordinator for several flood control projects and studies as well as the original Perry Creek Committee in the 1970's and early 1980's. In addition, he facilitated the monthly Iowa legislative forums and the semi-annual Tri-State Legislative Forums and helped coordinate the Tri-State Governor's Conferences. Under Meisner's leadership, many programs were initiated by SIMPCO including the Siouxland Regional Transit System, Siouxland Economic Development Corporation, Northeast Nebraska Joint Housing Authority, Area IV Agency on Aging,

Meisner was 84-years-old.