Nebraska man sentenced to 47 years for sex trafficking teens

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was convicted of sex trafficking two teenage girls was sentenced Tuesday to 47years in federal prison. The Lincoln Journal Star reports 33-year-old Devin L. Ashford of Lincoln was convicted by jurors in August of sex trafficking of a minor; production of child pornography; sex trafficking by means of force, threat, fraud or coercion; and interstate travel for prostitution. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also sentenced him on Tuesday to 10 years of supervised release after he finishes his prison term. Police said Ashford used social media to recruit young women to engage in prostitution and work for him.