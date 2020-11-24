Nebraska virus hospitalizations remain near record levels

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska remains near record levels, but the total has remained relatively stable over the past week. The state said 971 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday. Over the past week, that figure has gone up and down between a low of 961 last Wednesday and Friday’s record of 987. But more social distancing restrictions could still be triggered soon because more than 23% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Gov. Pete Ricketts has said that more restrictions will be imposed when that figure reaches 25% of the state’s hospital beds.