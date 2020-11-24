New Zealand soldier faces spying charges in 1st such case

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand soldier has been charged with spying and will face up to 14 years in prison if found guilty. It is the first time somebody from the military has faced such a charge in New Zealand, at least in modern times, according to the New Zealand Defense Force. The soldier faces a total of 17 charges and will be tried in a court martial. The military is releasing few details about the case ahead of the trial, and the soldier’s name has been legally suppressed. One report says the soldier has close ties to far-right extremist groups. The website Newsroom says the man was first arrested in December and has close ties to far-right extremist groups.