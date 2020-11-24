Nov. 24: Iowa reports 1,351 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 19 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 3,860 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 211,722 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 215,582 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 119,685 have recovered, an increase of 2,878 since Monday.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,351 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 1,333. Out of the hospitalizations, 273 are in the ICU with 135 on ventilators

The state reports a total of 2,224 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of 19 in the last 24 hours.

In Iowa, 9,790 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,177,302 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 82 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 9,953

To date, 7,327 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD also reported one additional virus-related death, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 116. Officials say this latest death involved an elderly female over the age of 81.

A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 44 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 15 new cases were reported for a total of 2,917 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,260 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,077 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 34 since yesterday. Of those cases, 542 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 18 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,280. Of those cases, 768 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County reported 2,579 cases on Monday, that number rose to 2,611 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 1,685 have recovered

The county has reported 37 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 42 additional cases bringing its total to 3,544. Of those cases, 2,460 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.