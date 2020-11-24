Nov. 24: South Dakota reports 16,657 active COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 1,011 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 74,859.

According to the state's health department, 955 of the new cases are confirmed and 56 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,657 active cases in the state, a decrease of 693 since Monday.

The state's health department has reported two new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 821.

Officials reported 1,702 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 57,381.

Currently, 574 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of eight since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,193 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,323. Of those cases, 1,157 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 25 new cases, bringing its total to 1,270. State health officials say 1,010 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,033 to 5,099. Officials say 3,937 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to 46.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 12 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,183. So far, 912 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 23.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 46 new cases, bringing the total to 1,566. Officials say 1,109 of those cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight