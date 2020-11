Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania governor says Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.



As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

President Donald Trump lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden.

Trump has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to challenge the election results.