Rain to end with some leftover drizzle possible into early Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a dreary and wet day across Siouxland with even a bit of the rain turning to light snow in western Siouxland.

The rain will be coming to an end early tonight, but we could see some lingering drizzle for a while, especially in eastern Siouxland.

Where the drizzle is most likely to continue for longer, the temperatures will stay warmer with lows in the low 30s so most roadways shouldn’t have a chance to become too icy but still keep an eye on them.

Farther west, a little clearing could begin allowing temperatures to be colder with lows in the upper 20s, but at least drizzle won’t be falling in those areas.

By Wednesday, we’ll continue to see clearer skies in western Siouxland with clouds lingering for a while longer to the east with highs getting into the low 40s.

We’ll all clear out by Wednesday night making for a sunny Thanksgiving Day coming our way as highs will go above average into the upper 40s.

Will our travel weather stay good heading into the weekend?

