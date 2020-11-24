SCPD: Sioux City high school students receiving fake job offers from scammers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department says they have received information that some local high school students have been receiving fake job offer emails from scammers.

Police say the email promises job opportunities, but require students to provide personal information and sometimes money.

School resource officers have been made aware of these emails and are encouraging students to not open emails, links or ads from unknown sources.

To learn more about job scams and how to avoid them, click here.