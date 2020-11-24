Seattle City Council OKs budget with nearly 20% police cut

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved the city’s 2021 budget with reductions to the police budget, although not as much as activists sought amid mass demonstrations against police brutality. KING-TV reports the council voted Monday to shrink the budget of the Seattle Police Department by about 18%, which includes cuts to overtime and training. Dozens of vacant jobs will not be filled and 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement will be moved out of police jurisdiction. Millions of dollars will instead go to community programs.