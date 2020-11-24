Sioux City Community School Board elects new leaders

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- On Monday night, the Sioux City Community School Board elected Perla Alarcon-Flory as president. She succeeds Jeremy Saint, who did not want to seek another term as board president.

Alarcon-Flory says she is ready to collaborate with the school board. She also says her commitment to the betterment of the school community is unwavering and she is a champion of equity and opportunity for all children.

The board also elected Monique Scarlett as board vice president.

Scarlett says she is committed to continuing the mission statement of the district, with a primary focus on immediate needs such as COVID-19, equity, inclusion and academic achievement.