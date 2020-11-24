Sioux City Fire Rescue expects more first-time cooks this Thanksgiving, reminds people of fire safety

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Kitchens everywhere will soon be filled with cooks and traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

This year, Sioux City Fire Rescue expects a lot more first-time cooks in the kitchen as many are restricted from traveling to their annual holiday festivities.

"It's important to understand not to leave anything unattended. It's important that when we're cooking, we're staying where we're making the food whether it's the oven or on the stove top. Don't leave anything unattended, don't go away from it, or go outside for any reason," said Sioux City Deputy Fire Marshall Joe Rodriguez.

If you do need to step away, Rodriguez suggests grabbing a cooking utensil, like a spatula or tongs on your way out of the kitchen.

"If someone knocks on the door, take something with you to remind you you have something on the stove."

One final method Rodriguez says prevents cooking related fires, is simply being prepared.

"We just want to make sure the whole family is safe and everyone has a great time and that they hopefully won't need to call us," said Rodriguez.