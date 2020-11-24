Taiwan’s leader launches production of domestically made sub

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has inaugurated the production of domestically made submarines in the southern city of Kaohsiung, in a step forward for the island’s defense strategy at a time of elevated tensions with China. President Tsai Ing-wen has focused on boosting Taiwan’s military capabilities against China’s threat to use force to bring under control the island it considers its own territory. China has stepped up military exercises towards Taiwan this year, flying fighter jets and reconnaissance planes on an almost daily basis toward the island.