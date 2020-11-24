The show must go on: Students put a spin on ‘Romeo & Juliet’

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — High school students in a Boston suburb are making an animated film version of “Romeo & Juliet” after their plans to stage a traditional performance were scuttled this fall by the ongoing pandemic. The cast at Westwood High School has been making voice recordings of the scenes, which will then be set to images from a graphic novel version of the timeless Shakespeare play. Lucy Vitali, a 16-year-old junior who plays Juliet, said the challenge for the cast was concentrating on their voice work. The students just wrapped up their recording sessions and hope to produce the finished product next month.