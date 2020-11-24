Yankton School Board sends letter to city commission urging a city-wide mask mandate

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - The Yankton School District unanimously approved a letter to the Yankton City Commission urging a city-wide mask mandate in a special board meeting Monday night.

In the letter members of the school board stated the current number of COVID-19 cases in the community is becoming increasingly challenging to have students in a classroom with a certified teacher. The letter also acknowledges that over 99% of the COVID-19 cases within the district from staff or students have come from community spread.

The board believes that this could be 'significantly mitigated' by implementing a community-wide mask mandate.

In closing, the letter asks the city commission to consider the CDC's information about masks preventing a person from emitting droplets, and also protect them from inhaling droplets.

You can read the full letter below.