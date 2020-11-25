185th Air Refueling Wing earns Oustanding Unit Award for the 4th year in a row

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for their efforts during 2019.

A release from the 185th says the ward is earned by units for exceptionally meritorious service to the mission of the United States Air Force. This is the fourth year in a row the 185th has earned this award.

The award cited the unit’s recruiting and retention efforts that led to maintaining 100% manning in 2019.

During the 2019 evaluation period, the 185th Medical Group’s humanitarian efforts were also highlighted. Medical personnel were part of the Innovative Readiness Training Exercise in Puerto Rico where they provided care to over 9,000 people during the two-week exercise.

During 2020, members of the 185th were part the natural disaster response where they assisted with debris cleanup operations in Cedar Rapids following the derecho wind storm. Unit members were also activated throughout the spring and summer months where they provided support for the Test Iowa COVID-19 test initiative.

The western Iowa based Air National Guard unit has over 900 full and part-time members.

The main mission of the unit is flying and maintaining the KC-135R Sratotanker mid-air refueling aircraft as well as the test and evaluation mission in Fort Dodge.