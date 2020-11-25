18th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children held in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Native American community members gathered this morning in Sioux City hoping to heal and strengthen their community.

The 18th annual Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children kicked-off this morning at War Eagle Park.



The march is a time for the community members to bring awareness to Native children in the foster care system.



Activist Manape LaMere says that even though this year's march was a little different, people gathered because they want to be accountable.

"People are here because they want to put some effort and muscle into something, they want their feet to be counted, and right now you do this and its a blessing there's people that are having those issues with foster kids having to take in new mouths to feed and stuff they could use that blessing, "said Manape LaMere, Activist.

LaMere says he has many dreams to help Sioux City and the Native Community here, and that he is seeing progress.



Marchers made stops at the Rosecrance Jackson Centers, the Urban Native Center, and the Courthouse downtown before finishing the march at the Sioux City Public Museum.