27-year-old dies from wounds received after Nov. 1 shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department says 27-year-old Brian L. Henderson Jr. of Sioux City has died as a result of wounds he received in a shooting earlier this month.

Back on Nov. 1, Sioux City police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 7th Street for a shooting. Officers located Henderson injured when they arrived on the scene.

Officers rendered aid to Henderson and he was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Henderson's death is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are still seeking additional information on the suspect of this murder or any additional witnesses.

If you have any information that would aid in this investigation, please call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).