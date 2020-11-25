‘America is back’: Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced his selections for his national security team. It’s his first substantive offering of how he’ll shift from President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies by relying on a slate of foreign policy and national security experts from the Democratic establishment to serve as some of his most important advisers. Biden’s Washington veterans all have ties to the Obama administration as the president-elect has sought to deliver a clear message about his desire to reestablish a more predictable engagement from the United States on the global stage. Biden said his team “reflects the fact that America is back.”