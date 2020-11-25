Barack Obama to be honored next month by PEN America

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is already a million-selling author and also a prize-winning author. PEN America announced Wednesday that Obama will receive its second annual Voice of Influence Award. It said his writings have traversed political, social and ideological bounds. The group praised Obama for what it called a self-reflective humanism. Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” came out last week. He will be honored Dec. 8 at the literary and human rights organization’s annual gala. It will be held virtually because of the coronavirus. Obama’s previous books include “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”