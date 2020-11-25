Penguin snaps up Simon & Schuster, creating mega publisher

BERLIN (AP) — German media giant Bertelsmann says that its Penguin Random House division is buying rival Simon & Schuster. The mega deal will likely reshape the U.S. publishing industry. Penguin Random House is already the number one American publisher. It will buy the New York-based firm, whose authors include Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and John Irving, from ViacomCBS for $2.17 billion in cash. Simon & Schuster’s authors include Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and John Irving. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, was slammed Wednesday by Bertelsmann’s rival News Corp. Bertelsmann was founded in 1835 and owns a broad portfolio of broadcast, music and online businesses. It took full control of Penguin Random House in April.