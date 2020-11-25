WATCH LIVE: Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address

(NBC News) - President-elect Joe Biden will deliver a Thanksgiving message to America Wednesday.

On Tuesday his nominees for Secretary of State, United Nations Ambassador and other key roles presented united front against President Trump's "America First" policies.

"We need to be working with other countries. We need their cooperation. We need their partnership," said Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken

"America is back, multi-lateralism is back, diplomacy is back," added Linda Thomas Greenfield, Mr. Biden's pick for U.N. Ambassador.

President-elect Biden says he's already spoken with nearly two dozen world leaders, reassuring allies that the U.S. is ready to cooperate.

NBC News has learned Biden is considering veteran Pentagon official Michele Flournoy for Defense Secretary.



If confirmed, she would be the first woman ever to serve in that role.

Biden's expected to give his address at 1 p.m. Central Time. It'll be livestreamed in this article and on KTIV's Facebook page.