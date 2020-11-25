Skip to Content

Changes proposed in NU training facility project

7:14 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting a change in plans for the University of Nebraska’s $155 million football training facility project. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Board of Regents on Dec. 4 will hear a plan to split the project into two phases. Phase 1 calls for completing the new building “with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower.” Phase 2 will build out the Academic Center and training area in the new building, and calls for the completion of renovations at the Hawks Championship Center.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content