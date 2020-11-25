China stepping up virus testing on imported food packaging

Chinese officials say the country is stepping up virus inspections on imported food packaging as cooler weather brings new waves of coronavirus infections in several overseas countries. An official of the National Food Safety Risk Assessment Center says packaging is “not exempt” from carrying the virus. She says only a tiny percentage of packages have tested positive for the coronavirus, but that the proportion is increasing with the number of tests being conducted. She says the virus could “to some extent” be passed to humans from packaging, but did not mention any confirmed cases.