China’s Xi congratulates Biden, hopes for ‘win-win’ ties

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and expressing hope for “win-win cooperation” amid conflicts over trade, technology and security that plunged relations to their lowest level in decades. In a congratulatory message, Xi told Biden that “healthy and stable” relations are “the common expectation of the international community.” Biden is widely expected to try to resume cooperation with China on North Korea, climate change and the coronavirus following the confrontational approach of President Donald Trump, who launched a tariff war and sanctioned Chinese companies. But analysts expect few major U.S. policy changes due to widespread frustration with Beijing over trade, human rights and technology theft.