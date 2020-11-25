Congress braces for Biden’s national coronavirus strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is bracing for President-elect Joe Biden to move beyond the Trump administration’s state-by-state approach to the coronavirus crisis. The Biden team is expected to build out a national strategy to fight the pandemic and distribute the eventual vaccine. The incoming administration’s approach reflects Democrats’ belief a more comprehensive plan is needed to control the raging virus. As Congress debates more COVID-19 relief, the complicated logistics of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans raise the stakes to get it right. Sen. Patty Murray is the top Democrat on the Health committee and says, “A vaccine can sit on a shelf. A vaccination is what we’re talking about.”