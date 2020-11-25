Dakota County leaders asking for community’s help in slowing the spread of COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Community leaders from across Dakota County are asking for residents' help in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Dakota County Health Department released a letter to Dakota County citizens about COVID-19, signed by several local government leaders and health professionals in the county.

The recommendation comes as health officials say the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Dakota County is having a significant impact on area hospitals.

"In the Dakota County area, our healthcare resources have done, and are doing, all we can ask of them. We are asking everyone in our community to support them," stated a release from Dakota County community leaders.

The department said during the summer, the community remained close to a 9% average positivity rate. When a positivity rate is over 5%, officials label it as a wide-spread community transmission and it shows insufficient control of the virus.

"While we are all eager to return to pre-pandemic life, it is important to continue practicing caution to avoid further spread of the virus in Dakota County. We must decrease the positivity rate to keep our health care workers healthy, hospital beds and resources available, our kids in school, and local businesses open. The time to act is now. We will get through this, but it will take all of us working together to achieve that goal," stated the release.

Dakota County officials are strongly encouraging the community to wear masks or face coverings in public.

Health officials say face-coverings and masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Other measures local health officials are encouraging to help slow the spread of virus include:

Practice frequent handwashing

Proper cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas in your homes and businesses

Physically distancing of at least 6 feet

Wearing a face mask when not able to distance 6 feet or more

Consider if your activities or trips out of town are necessary

The release was signed by following community leaders in Dakota County:

Rod Koch, Mayor of South Sioux City

Jerry Yacevich, Mayor of Dakota City

Dave Faldmo PA-C, Medical Director, Siouxland Community Health Center of NE

Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s, Sioux City

Family Healthcare of Siouxland- South Sioux City

Sandy Williams, Principal, St. Michael

Gregg Cruickshank, Superintendent/Elementary Principal, Homer Schools

Todd Strom, Superintendent, SSC Schools

Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police Department.

Lt. Steve Heide, SSC Police Department

Jason Allen, City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer, Dakota City

Chief Chin, Emerson Police Department

Shawna Kubik, Clerk/Treasure, Village of Homer

Matt Raveling, Trustee, Village of Homer

Teri Harris, Trustee, Village of Homer

Michael Stoos, Chairman, Village of Homer

Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County Emergency Management, Director

Dakota County Health Board

Dakota County Health Department

You can read the full letter here: