EU is willing to be “creative” to get a Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has committed to be “creative” in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to “just a valued partner,” far removed from its former membership status. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said “genuine progress” has been made on several issues. And she said that on the divisive issues of fisheries, governance of any deal and the standards the U.K. must meet to export into the EU, the bloc is “ready to be creative, but we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market.”