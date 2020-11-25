EU: Poland, Hungary should ask EU top court on rule of law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s top official has advised Hungary and Poland to take their objections to a proposed mechanism linking the bloc’s money to respect of the rule of law to the European Court of Justice — instead of blocking a 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery package. The deal for the big-money budget and aid was set to enter into force in January but Hungary and Poland vetoed it earlier this month. They object to the new “rule-of-law mechanism” that would let the bloc deny funds to countries that violate democratic norms, something they have been accused of doing. Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday all 27 members agreed on the conditionality system in July.