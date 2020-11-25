Food Bank of Siouxland sees increase in demand ahead of Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local food bank is seeing something they see every year -- an increase in demand ahead of Thanksgiving. This year is different because of COVID-19.

According to the Food Bank of Siouxland, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people who are food insecure.

"We are still very busy, especially with the Thanksgiving Holiday, we are going to do about 350,000 pounds this November," said Jacob Wanderscheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Wanderscheid said they typically see bigger distributions in October and December. But the combination of people being out of work, and not celebrating the holiday with people outside of their household is making November a record-breaking month.

"The staff here at the food bank feel that we are even more busy because of the need to have all of the meals separate from having one big meal where everybody brings their own side dish or two, now everybody is making their own Thanksgiving meal, so now we are busier than we ever have been," said Wanderscheid.

Wanderscheid said as of Nov. 25, most of the distributions they make for Thanksgiving are done.

"We are averaging 25,000 individuals served in a monthly basis, I believe we are probably going to see that increase to 30,000 families in November," said Wanderscheid.

He added that without the help from community donations none of this would be possible, and for that, he is thankful this Thanksgiving.

If you would like to donate food items, or your time as a volunteer, contact the Food Bank of Siouxland at 712-255-9741.