Former Rapid City priest pleads not guilty to sex charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Rapid City priest has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he had sexual contact with a minor and possessed child pornography. Forty-two-year-old Marcin Garbacz entered his not guilty plea Tuesday. It was Garbacz’s second court appearance in two days. Earlier this week, he was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison following his conviction on 65 financial crimes related to the theft of nearly $260,000 in cash donations from the diocese. Court records show an FBI agent came across child pornography on one of Garbacz’s thumb drives while investigating the the financial crimes.