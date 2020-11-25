Garza, McCaffery help No. 5 Iowa rout NC Central in opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 26 points and 10 rebounds and No. 5 Iowa opened the season with a 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday. Garza, the Big Ten player of the year last season and the lone unanimous selection on the preseason AP All-America team, had his 17th consecutive game of 20 points or more. The senior center had just four points in the first 10 1/2 minutes before the Hawkeyes took control with a 20-2 run near the end of the first half. He had six of Iowa’s final nine points in the run. Redshirt freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, had 16 points. CJ Keyser led North Carolina Central with 15 points.