Governor names two new administration appointments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced two appointments to positions within her administration, naming new heads for the Department of Education and state housing program. Noem is moving her senior policy advisor Tiffany Sanderson to the Department of Education, where she will replace Ben Jones as Secretary of Education. Sanderson was focused on education policy in Noem’s office and previously worked in the Department of Education as an administrator of the state’s technical colleges. The Republican governor is also naming Lorraine Polak to direct the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. She will replace the retiring director, Mark Lauseng, in January.