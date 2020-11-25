Josie Bergstrom named SportsFource Champion

NORTH SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local gymnast has signed with her dream college, and she's this week's Sports Fource Champion.

Josie Bergstrom is a senior at Boyden-Hull High School, but has been training at V.I.P Gymnastics in North Sioux City since this fall. That's over an hour away from her home in Boyden.

Bergstrom committed to continuing her gymnastics career at the University of Iowa next fall. She has been a gymnast for most of her life. Bergstrom qualified for the level 10 state championships, but couldn't practice or compete due to the pandemic, but she says that didn't stop her.

"During COVID it was definitely very tough, but I worked out and did a Zoom every day with a former gymnastics coach to keep striving for my goals and stay in shape for when we were able to come back into the gym."

Josie was surrounded by her family and long-time coach at her signing.