Kaley Cuoco judged a book by its cover for her new TV series

NEW YORK (AP) — After 12 seasons on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco stumbled on her latest role while online. She came across Chris Bohjalian’s best-selling novel “The Flight Attendant’ and the cover and its one sentence summary made her want to adapt it for television. She instructed her team to option it and pretended she had read the book to save time. Fast forward to now and the eight-episode series “The Flight Attendant” debuts on HBO Max on Thursday. Cuoco stars as a party girl flight attendant who wakes up to a man dead in her bed. Cuoco says the series was written with her voice in mind.