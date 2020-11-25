Manhattan DA appeals Manafort dismissal to NY’s high court

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors are seeking to have the state’s highest court revive state mortgage fraud charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort after striking out twice before in lower courts. The Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter Tuesday to the state’s chief judge asking permission to challenge an intermediate appeals court’s ruling last month, which upheld a judge’s decision to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds. A four-judge panel in the intermediate court ruled Oct. 22 that the DA’s office failed to demonstrate that the state charges warranted an exception to state double jeopardy protections. A message seeking comment was left with Manafort’s lawyer.