Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled due to burn risk

(WKOW)– Nearly 1 million Sunbeam six-quart Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers are being recalled due to a burn risk.

Sunbeam says the lid can pop off while cooking if it is not fully locked.

As of right now, sunbeam has received 99 reports of either 1st or 3rd degree burns due to the malfunction.

The recall affects any Crock-Pots sold between July of 2017 and now.

You can request a replacement lid.

Call Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit recall.crockpot.com. You can also find more information on the recall here.