No. 15 West Virginia holds off South Dakota State 79-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a career-high 23 points and No. 15 West Virginia held off South Dakota State 79-71 on Wednesday night in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic. McBride, selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman team last season, was 9 for 19 from the field for the Mountaineers in the opener. Sean McNeil added a career-high 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field. Summit League Player of the Year Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State with 17 points. South Dakota native Noah Freidel had 16.